On Thursday at North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a gentleman attempted to roll through customs with 23 pounds of cocaine stuffed in the seat of his electric wheelchair. The suspect, Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, had arrived at the airport from the Dominican Republic.

According to the US Customs and Border Patrol, the blow has a street value of $378,000. No word on whether Lopez-Morel actually needed the wheelchair or not.

(NY Post)