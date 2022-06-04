Help Disney pick the next Star Wars legacy lightsaber

Last year Disney held a poll and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order star Cal Kestis' lightsaber was selected for production and sale. My general glossing over of reviews is that the Cal Kestis saber is one of the best lightsabers they've made. This time I voted for Jocasta Nu's blade.

Beginning today, fans can vote below to let Dok-Ondar know which Lightsaber hilt they'd most like to be offered at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. These Legacy Lightsaber hilts are modeled after the lightsabers of heroic and legendary Jedi from across the galaxy, so make your choice and let us know below who's hilt you'd most like to see next! Choose between the hilts of Jocasta Nu, Sifo-Dyas, Quinlan Vos, Depa Billaba, Barriss Offee, or Kanan Jarrus.