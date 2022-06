Oskar's Treasure Chest [Amazon] is a Rubik's Cube with a twist: solving it opens a hidden compartment inside where you can conceal your drugs, plastic explosives, cursed items, etc. In this video, the Lockpicking Lawyer drafts his son to help him defeat a lock that stumps his usual skillset—if not the hammer in his toolbox.

https://amzn.to/3apg8J8

Obvious anyone who can solve a cube can get in by default, but as it uses stickers I suppose you could switch some around to change the 'combination'.