Pride Hypocrisy, 2022 Tweets

The LGBTQ+ news, entertainment, and advocacy website them sifted through the deluge of corporate "HAPPY PRIDE" tweets that appeared on June 1, 2022, and that in recent years seem to usher in the beginning of Pride month. them scored the tweets based on how wide the gap is between a company's pride rhetoric and its actual corporate practices. One of the worst offenders was Boeing, which tweeted appreciation for its "LGBTQIA+ teammates." However, them calls out Boeing for its empty rhetoric:

Once again though, this is a company that makes literal warplanes. Not very #LoveWins of them, IMO. The Twitter account "Performative Pride" also noted that Boeing donated at least $4,500 to Florida state senators who voted in favor of "Don't Say Gay," but again, even if they didn't, the whole "making billions of dollars off of war" thing would be enough to give this pride tweet a 0/10. Boeing has an official pride merch line that is so ugly that it made me cackle like a witch, though, so we'll give it a 1/10 for the serotonin boost.

Boeing recognizes the outstanding contributions of #LGBTQIA+ teammates this #PrideMonth and year-round. Together in Pride, we are creating an environment where all of #TeamBoeing can grow and thrive: https://t.co/0GYiWrOz9F pic.twitter.com/wcBUTsQnTq — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) June 1, 2022

Props to the Spice Girls, though, for aligning message with practice, staying true to Pride, and providing the "best pride tweet" them has seen so far:

The girl group has previously released (charmingly ugly) pride merch with 100% of the proceeds benefiting AKT, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ homeless youth. (Your favs could never.) Lastly, the graphic was designed by nonbinary creative director Aries Moross, who the Spice Girls tagged in the post. We love a band that hires and credits queer creators appropriately!