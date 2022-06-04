Shelter dog photoshoot is retro-treat

Redditor magpiephotos is the hero we didn't know we needed. They recently posted some new photos they took of shelter dogs, on the r/rarepuppers subreddit. The photos are exquisite and perfectly emanate a Stranger Things 80s vibe. Apparently, the secret to photographic success is giving the dogs peanut butter (and you can see some excess pb on some of their ridiculously cute lips!) If you're in Eastern Kentucky, you should go adopt one of those puppers!

Click to expand