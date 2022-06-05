After years of hunching over a table to draw, I began experiencing back pain that would keep me awake at night. As a solution, I began using this wooden 5-Position Wood Drafting Table Easel. Now, I never draw without it. It has helped my back quite a bit to draw while sitting upright instead of bent over the table. The easel can be placed right on top of your desk and has 5 different positions. If you prefer to stand while drawing, you can put it on top of a higher table.
I use this wooden tabletop easel every day
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer
I don't know who Grandpa Witmer is, but around our compound, he's a SubGenius ShorDurPerSav and a Discordian Saint. We use Saint Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer to mix peanut butter quickly and without a mess. The kind of peanut butter I buy from Trader Joe's separates into two layers. The oil is on top,… READ THE REST
Excellent flexible cutting board set on sale
I bought a set of four of these 8 x 11" flexible cutting boards a few years ago, and they've held up very well considering how much I use them every day to chop carrots, cabbage, turnips. and rutabagas. I discovered they're on sale, so I thought it would be a good time to replace… READ THE REST
The wonderful FryDaddy electric deep fryer
The FryDaddy electric deep fryer is awesome — I use it a couple of times a week to fry sweet potato, butternut squash, and Brussels sprouts chips. (Here's the coconut oil I use with it.) Lately, I've been frying very thinly cut slices of butternut squash. It's a bit tricky, because for five minutes it… READ THE REST
Get access to millions of audio entertainment options for a low price
We love that our mobile phones make sure entertainment is always easily accessible, but sometimes it's challenging to decide what we're actually in the mood for. Do we want to listen to a true-crime podcast while we cook, or do we want to dive deep into the local news? Do we want to hear what's happening… READ THE REST
Stock up on 12 bottles of hand-selected wines delivered to you for $85
There's no better feeling than the start of summer when the weather is finally enjoyable enough to sit back and relax with your favorite bottle of wine. You can sip on your glass of wine by the pool, beach, or at fun summer parties with family and friends. Of course, the less-than-enjoyable part is driving to the liquor store every weekend for bottles… READ THE REST
Maintain your lawn and your sanity with over $300 off for this mower
There's hardly anything better than a beautifully manicured lawn. It comes with a sense of pride because a luscious green landscape can make you feel wonderful just by looking at it. However, the unfortunate reality is that maintaining your lawn can leave you feeling exhausted and wanting to act like this. Luckily, you don't have to mow your… READ THE REST