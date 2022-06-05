I use this wooden tabletop easel every day

After years of hunching over a table to draw, I began experiencing back pain that would keep me awake at night. As a solution, I began using this wooden 5-Position Wood Drafting Table Easel. Now, I never draw without it. It has helped my back quite a bit to draw while sitting upright instead of bent over the table. The easel can be placed right on top of your desk and has 5 different positions. If you prefer to stand while drawing, you can put it on top of a higher table.