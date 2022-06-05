Los Angeles: Latino, Tex-Mex, and Tejano artists join forces to benefit voter registration in Texas

This Wednesday, June 8th, a number of fantastic musicians are getting together to raise funds to register voters in Texas. The more people registered to vote, the more people who can. Encouraging every American to register and exercise their right to vote protects democracy.

Help protect democracy.

From the release:

In a special one-night June 8 benefit event in Los Angeles, Tex-Mex

supergroup Los Super Seven will headline a concert with friends and fellow Grammy winners

Los Texmaniacs and vocalist La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, plus special surprise guests, to

benefit organizations serving democratic initiatives at home and abroad.

The historic Ukrainian Culture Center (4315 Melrose Ave.), a cornerstone of the city's Ukrainian

community for 98 years, will be the site of the concert benefiting the Texas Turnout coalition, a

nonpartisan, nonprofit group of nine organizations dedicated to removing all obstacles between

eligible voters and the ballot box in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Additionally, a portion of funds

raised will benefit the Ukrainian Culture Center's war relief efforts.

Doors will open at 7 PM and showtime is 7:30 PM. Ticket prices range from $50 for general

admission to $250 for VIP seating. Full bar and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, and there

is ample free parking. Donations are tax deductible. To make a donation and attend, visit

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/los_super_7 .