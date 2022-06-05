Next time you are in LA, visit The Echo Park Time Travel Mart

The Time Travel Mart of Echo Park is a convenience store for time travelers. This nonprofit shop sells "goods you would need for a trip through the fourth dimension." If you're in the middle of a journey across space and time and you realize you've forgotten to pack your Time Travel Sickness Pills, anti-cloning fluid, or mini dino-egg, they've got your back. If you have kids (or if you're a fun-loving grown-up!) and live in or are visiting LA, this is a great place for a souvenir.
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
The mystery of ⍼, a Unicode character of unknown purpose
⍼, "RIGHT ANGLE WITH DOWNWARDS ZIGZAG ARROW", is a Unicode character of uncertain origin. It may be summoned as the HTML entity ⍼. Jonathan Chan set out to uncover its mysterious purpose, a journey that led way back to Unicode's own antecedents. The meaning of ⍼ will be whatever meaning is assigned by whoever uses… READ THE REST
