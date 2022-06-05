Next time you are in LA, visit The Echo Park Time Travel Mart

The Time Travel Mart of Echo Park is a convenience store for time travelers. This nonprofit shop sells "goods you would need for a trip through the fourth dimension." If you're in the middle of a journey across space and time and you realize you've forgotten to pack your Time Travel Sickness Pills, anti-cloning fluid, or mini dino-egg, they've got your back. If you have kids (or if you're a fun-loving grown-up!) and live in or are visiting LA, this is a great place for a souvenir.