Pete Buttigieg tells people who blame "the door" to STFU

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg slams the idea that the design of school doors in these United States is somehow to blame for the incredible number of gun-enabled slayings that occur in our schools. Guns are the common theme here, even more so than crazy-ass white people hyped up on FOX News.
