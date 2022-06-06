Five-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani started playing the piano during the early days of the Covid lockdown in Italy, and now look at him. He recently won first place at the 10th International Musical Competition in the Italian town of Penne. Here's his performance.
Five-year-old Italian pianist kills Mozart's "Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major"
