Kyle Rittenhouse boasts that he will attend Texas A&M University — but the school says nope

MAGA darling Kyle Rittenhouse posed as a silk purse last week, boasting on The Charlie Kirk podcast that he'd be attending Texas A&M University. But the university says they did not admit the young gentleman — who in 2020 at age 17 used an AR-15-style semi-automatic to kill two people and shoot a third at a Black Lives Matter protest — as a student, according to Dallas Morning News.

"I'm going to be going there. It's going to be awesome," the teenaged gunman sporting an A&M cap claimed (see video below). "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food." When asked if he would join the Corps of Cadets, Rittenhouse said he hasn't yet decided.

In reality, there are no decisions for Rittenhouse to make when it comes to Texas A&M.

From Dallas Morning News:

During a radio appearance last week, Kyle Rittenhouse did his best impression of a high school athlete announcing his college choice on National Signing Day — placing a Texas A&M hat he pulled from under a table on his head. … But a university official said on Sunday that Rittenhouse isn't attending. "He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall," Texas A&M spokeswoman Kelly Brown said in an email.

And from NBC News:

On the podcast, Rittenhouse detailed how excited he was to attend college with hopes to become a pilot. "It's going to be an amazing experience where I can go and finally get an education," he said. "Over the past six months, I've been out having fun, living my life being a free man. Now it's time to go and get an education, get good grades, and be successful in life." However, a university official said he will not be attending the school.