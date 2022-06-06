On June 30, 2012, Chris Cornell (1964-2017), of Soundgarden and Audioslave fame, performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival. With his haunting cover of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," Cornell does exactly what makes a cover great—he plays it as if he wrote it.
Listen: Chris Cornell covered Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and it's intense, haunting, and no joke.
