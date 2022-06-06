MIDI pioneer Dave Smith dead at 72

Dave Smith co-created the world's first microprocessor-driven polyphonic synthesizer in the '70s, co-authored the seminal engineering paper that led to the development of the Musical Instrument Digital Interface in the '80s, and developed the first software-based synthesizer for PCs in the '90s. He died June 1, at 72.

Inventing the Prophet-5 would have been enough to secure Dave Smith's place in the pantheon of synthesizer pioneers, but his most far-reaching achievement was spearheading the MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) standard so that instruments from different manufacturers could communicate with each other. It was demonstrated at the January 1983 NAMM show, when keyboards from Roland and Sequential Circuits were connected via a cable and played each other's sounds. Up to that point, the various synth makers each developed their own schemes for connecting their devices, but no standard existed for general interoperability. Despite some grumbling from the various manufacturers who were naturally invested in their own technologies, MIDI quickly established itself, and virtually all keyboards released from 1983 on were MIDI-equipped. Soon, personal computers also came with MIDI interfaces, leading to a wave of new software and hardware products that changed the face of music production. In recognition of his efforts, Smith is now known as "the father of MIDI."