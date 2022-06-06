Prime Minister Boris Johnson clings on: 211 vs 141 Conservative MPs back him in confidence motion

Boris Johnson is widely loathed by the British public after lying to parliament about his Covid lockdown parties and sundry other bullshits. He nonetheless retains the confidence of his parliamentary party, winning a confidence vote in his leadership 211-144 today, and will thereby remain Prime Minister. That so many turned on him yet carries an air of gloom about it for his ministry: his predecessor Theresa May was gone within months after her own confidence vote, and she did better in it then he.