School board candidate checks out all LGBTQ books displayed at public library to make it a "safe place for children"

In Frederick County, Maryland, Heather Fletcher, a candidate for the Board of Education, was dismayed by a display of LGBTQ books at the public library. So she checked them all out in an effort to make the library a "safe place for children," she says. The titles Fletcher borrowed include How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Scientists Tamed AIDS, We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation, and David Bowie Made Me Gay: 100 Years of LGBT Music, and more than a dozen others. One can only hope Fletcher reads the books and learns something. From WTPO:

[Frederick County Public Libraries spokesperson Samantha] Jones also said the display aimed to "raise awareness of diverse experience and perspectives."

[Fletcher] also removed a cup of pins with a variety of gender pronouns printed on them[…]

Fletcher says she'll no longer visit any county libraries, adding "this has nothing to do with the gay community. It has to do with the preservation of innocence," according to the News-Post.