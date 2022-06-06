This 1963 newspaper article has a photo of a mobile phone prototype

An article from the April 18, 1963 edition of the Massfield News-Journal promised "You'll be able to carry a phone in pocket in future."

Right now, it's a laboratory development and it's workable, allowing the carrier to make and answer calls wherever he may be. Other telephones of the future includes a kitchen loud speaking telephone, and a visual image telephone.

The kitchen instrument can be used as regular telephone, a loudspeaking phone if the housewife happens to be busy preparing a meal, or as an intercom station for the home. The visual image telephone allows the parties to converse by way of a microphone and loud speaker while a miniature television camera transmits the image. The "TV phone" also will have a writer signature transmission system and a conversation tape recorder.

Click to expand

Related, a cartoon from the March 5th, 1919 edition of The Daily Mirror about the inconveniences of having a mobile phone:

W.K. Haselden predicted the mobile 'pocket' telephone on 5th March 1919 in the Daily Mirror. pic.twitter.com/oJKMDSHbMm — Mel Haselden (@MelHaselden) February 5, 2015

And, going back even further, this excerpt from Ella Cheever Thayer's delightful 1979 melodrama novel, Wired Love: A Romance of Dots and Dashes: