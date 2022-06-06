This expertly refurbished HP EliteBook comes with the complete Microsoft Office suite

Whether you're answering emails, writing documents, or whipping up complex expense reports, a fast, efficient processor is necessary. After all, if jumping from task to task causes your computer to slow down, you risk wasting time, producing less than efficient work, and more. And these days, you can afford any of those things.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you shouldn't have to break the bank for a quality device. And with its deeply slashed price tag, this expertly refurbished HP EliteBook is sure to meet all your needs. Built to improve productivity as you bop around to different apps and programs, this laptop is ideal for professional and recreational tasks, boasting a fast processor with a generous 8 GB of RAM.

Certified Refurbished, this HP EliteBook has gone through rigorous tests to ensure it works just like new. It comes pre-programmed with Windows 10 Pro OS, giving you access to some of the most widely-used apps and a 14-inch touchscreen display that lets you sift through them with incredible ease. And you can always connect to a wireless network or hotspot thanks to its built-in WiFi.

But what good is an excellent laptop without all of Microsoft Office's must-have apps? This deal also gives you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, ideal for any working professional. The suite includes popular programs like Exel, Powerpoint, Word, Team, OneNote, and more. Jam-packed with essential tools and functions, these apps can significantly improve productivity, whether you're writing, analyzing data, designing graphics, and more.

From its simple installation to its dependable customer support, there's a reason why Microsoft Office apps are some of the most popular in the world. And when you pair this with the top-rated 2021 HP Elitebook, you'll be a force to be reckoned with.

Get the HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for just $499.99 down from over 900 bucks, no coupon code needed!

Prices subject to change.