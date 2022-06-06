Uber's list of weird things people left in cars

David Pescovitz
image: Peter Gudella/Shutterstock

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index with an analyses of numbers and trends regarding the items that riders left behind. The most commonly forgotten things are obvious: phones, wallets, keys, and backpacks. The most "forgetful" cities are Austin, Charlotte, and Houston. And the moment we've all been waiting for, "The 50 Most Unique Lost Items":

  1. Some tater tots
  2. My fingernail is on the seat
  3. "It's Boba Time" apron 
  4. Foldable unicorn kid chair 
  5. 500 grams of caviar 
  6. My grandma's teeth
  7. A Buddha locket
  8. Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb 
  9. "Life is tough but so are you" blanket 
  10. A grass cutter and tree trimmer
  11. Supreme underwear
  12. Pizza costume
  13. A sh*tty painting of a moose
  14. Unicorn band aid box
  15. Pie 
  16. A Billie Eilish ukulele
  17. 6 pool drains and an Employee of the Month plaque 
  18. Breathalyzer
  19. I lost 40 chicken nuggets 
  20. Bernie Sanders fannie pack
  21. Harmonica 
  22. A crochet strawberry my girlfriend made me. It means a lot to me.
  23. Toy airplane
  24. Star Wars Yoda headband and Darth Vader helmet
  25. Part of my soft serve ice cream machine
  26. Metal leg
  27. Painting of Kung Fu Panda and pink air pump shaped as a pig
  28. A piece of my broom  
  29. Antique walking cane with a sword
  30. 17 flowers and 3 milk teas
  31. Urn with pet ashes + urn of family member
  32. Tube for chugging drinks. Very expensive.
  33. Two pair of snorkeling goggles and a passport from China
  34. A power washing machine and a wooden carved fish 
  35. Dream catcher and a deck of tarot cards
  36. Diamond grill 
  37. Loose pear-shaped diamond. $1000 reward if found! 
  38. A bucket of slime
  39. Small rhino sculpture 
  40. A wig and a cloth
  41. Brown tortoise 
  42. A single blonde strand of hair
  43. Spray tan machine 
  44. Paw Patrol blanket
  45. Breast pump and a white cowboy hat
  46. 10lbs of hamburger meat
  47. Burger and banana fridge magnets
  48. A dart that says "unleash the beast"
  49. Ball gag and stethoscope
  50. A windmill