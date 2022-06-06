Uber's list of weird things people left in cars

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index with an analyses of numbers and trends regarding the items that riders left behind. The most commonly forgotten things are obvious: phones, wallets, keys, and backpacks. The most "forgetful" cities are Austin, Charlotte, and Houston. And the moment we've all been waiting for, "The 50 Most Unique Lost Items":
- Some tater tots
- My fingernail is on the seat
- "It's Boba Time" apron
- Foldable unicorn kid chair
- 500 grams of caviar
- My grandma's teeth
- A Buddha locket
- Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb
- "Life is tough but so are you" blanket
- A grass cutter and tree trimmer
- Supreme underwear
- Pizza costume
- A sh*tty painting of a moose
- Unicorn band aid box
- Pie
- A Billie Eilish ukulele
- 6 pool drains and an Employee of the Month plaque
- Breathalyzer
- I lost 40 chicken nuggets
- Bernie Sanders fannie pack
- Harmonica
- A crochet strawberry my girlfriend made me. It means a lot to me.
- Toy airplane
- Star Wars Yoda headband and Darth Vader helmet
- Part of my soft serve ice cream machine
- Metal leg
- Painting of Kung Fu Panda and pink air pump shaped as a pig
- A piece of my broom
- Antique walking cane with a sword
- 17 flowers and 3 milk teas
- Urn with pet ashes + urn of family member
- Tube for chugging drinks. Very expensive.
- Two pair of snorkeling goggles and a passport from China
- A power washing machine and a wooden carved fish
- Dream catcher and a deck of tarot cards
- Diamond grill
- Loose pear-shaped diamond. $1000 reward if found!
- A bucket of slime
- Small rhino sculpture
- A wig and a cloth
- Brown tortoise
- A single blonde strand of hair
- Spray tan machine
- Paw Patrol blanket
- Breast pump and a white cowboy hat
- 10lbs of hamburger meat
- Burger and banana fridge magnets
- A dart that says "unleash the beast"
- Ball gag and stethoscope
- A windmill