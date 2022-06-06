Update your outdated robe with this incredible deal

It's fair to say that most of us are always looking for a way to find more comfort and lower our stress levels. And with good reason! Why shouldn't we feel good and comfortable most of the time? Life's too short to live any other way, and one of the best things you can wear to feel comfortable is a robe.

Unfortunately for most guys, wearing a robe may conjure up the imagery of the ugly-looking robes that their fathers used to model, but these luxury hooded robes from DudeRobe might change that. They feature a modern twist on the outdated bathrobe, and they're available for just $99.99 during our Father's Day Sale. No coupon is necessary to grab this deal!

DudeRobe is designed with the modern male consumer's concerns in mind. It has the fit and style of a hoodie with non-floppy arm cuffs. Meanwhile, the premium exterior is built for comfort and is extra absorbent on the inside. The robe length hits above the knee to further distance it from the antiquated bathrobes of yesteryear. This makes it perfect for post-shower wear, lounging around the house, or even a neighborhood stroll.

The Shark Tank featured product comes highly reviewed, which is no surprise for such a quality item. One Amazon reviewer thrilled their husband with DudeRobe as a gift, sharing, "I purchased this robe set for my husband. He absolutely loves it." Another reviewer said DudeRobe is so great that they can't help but wear it themselves sometimes. "I bought this set for both my boyfriend and brother and they both LOVED it. I didn't expect them to wear it every day (sometimes borrow it myself)."

Right now, you can purchase a DudeRobe in navy, gray, or black for just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.