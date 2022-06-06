Warner Brothers can't quit Ezra Miller

Any fan of comics will let you know that it takes a lot to keep a superhero down. Even the most strategically brilliant villains like Doctor Doom and Lex Luthor—who have seemingly killed their rivals on numerous occasions—can't close the deal with the reaper. And judging by the recent news with Ezra Miller, the superhero trait of improbable invincibility extends to the actors that portray them.

If you've been keeping up with the chaotic Ezra Miller story, the troubled actor has been on an arrest hot streak that would make Gucci Mane in the late 2000s blush. In short, they've racked up a series of arrests over the last couple of years for a slew of violent and disturbing incidents. Despite the violence and negative press, Warner Brothers is choosing to stand by the actor because they're in too deep with the Flash film to switch gears now. Variety: