Watch a human return a lost baby sloth to its mother, who didn't hear it crying

Staff from the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica found a baby sloth all alone and crying on a beach last month. Its mother was high up in a tree, climbing toward the canopy. So after having a vet check out the cub, who was in good shape, the staff recorded the cub's cries and played it back to the mama sloth, loud enough for her to hear. This got her to climb down the tree far enough to receive her tot from a human. Watch this adorable reunion as a staffer hands the baby over to its mom, who reacts slowly, as sloths do, before lovingly embracing her fuzzy cub.

Front page image: Manamana / shutterstock.com