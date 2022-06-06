Watch: Bruce Springsteen joined Coldplay on stage last night

Last night, Coldplay performed at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey. And when your band is playing in Jersey, there's always that chance the Boss may show, especially when you're Coldplay and your lead singer has the lyrics to one of your songs ("Working on a Dream") tattooed on his arm. Above, "Working on a Dream" followed by a beautifully slow burning "Dancing in the Dark." From Asbury Park Press:

"Chris said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I've got to sing it with him," quipped Springsteen.

"Dream" was performed acoustically with the whole band on the stadium's auxiliary stage in the middle of the field. Springsteen and Martin then sang "Dancing in the Dark," with Martin on piano and Springsteen on acoustic guitar, both sharing vocals.

"Thank you, Bruce," said Martin. "Thank you for everything."