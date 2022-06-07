Apparently, Texas' indicted Attorney General is investigating Twitter on behalf of a billionaire

Indicted on charges of fraud years ago, but not yet having stood trial, Texas AG Ken Paxton is demanding Twitter provide him data regarding spam and bot accounts. This number and Twitter's methods for estimating and reporting it are unremarkable and unlikely to help Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk back out of his commitment to purchase the site.

Ars Technica:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday stepped into the Elon Musk/Twitter battle by launching an investigation into whether Twitter is hiding the extent of its spam-account problem. Paxton announced the investigation in a press release that echoes Musk's claims and sent Twitter a letter demanding the same types of data on fake accounts that Musk hasn't been able to get.

"Twitter has received intense scrutiny in recent weeks over claiming in its financial regulatory filings that fewer than 5 percent of all users are bots, when they may in fact comprise as much as 20 percent or more," Paxton's announcement said. Paxton's press release says that an inaccurate estimate of bot accounts may "inflate the value of the company and the costs of doing business with it, thus directly harming Texas consumers and businesses."

Though Paxton's press release didn't mention Musk, the "intense scrutiny" has been driven by Musk claiming that Twitter's spam-account estimate is wrong. Additionally, Paxton's concern that incorrect spam data would "inflate the value" of Twitter comes amid Musk's attempts to get out of or renegotiate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter—Musk agreed to pay $54.20 per share, and Twitter's stock price was $39.59 at market close yesterday.