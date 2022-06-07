North of the Border decided that what the world needs is a realistically-rendered Lego man, replete with wrinkles and other signifiers of human frailty and decay. "I'm sorry," he says.
Enjoy looking at this realistic Lego man model
- art
- horrors
- lego
- models
