Finally, Apple will allow you to take back your embarrassing texts with "unsend" button

It's about time! Apple users — including drunk texters and those with fat clumsy fingers prone to typos — will now be able to unsend regrettable texts. They will also be able to edit texts that have already been sent. The new iMessage iOS 16 upgrade, announced on Monday during Apple's WWDC 2022 event, will debut this fall, according to The Verge, and will allow edits and unsends for up to 15 minutes after a text message has been sent.

The new feature will also allow users to revive a message that has been deleted for up to 30 days, and tag messages as unread to revisit at a later time.

Other changes and offers, according to The Verge:

Of course, you may not have as many typos to fix once the new features launch, since there's a new Dictation experience that "lets you fluidly move between voice and touch." The keyboard will stay open while you use voice dictation, and it supports emoji detection while you're talking. Another tweak will put a list of SharePlay-ready apps directly into FaceTime, so you can easily see which ones are available, while a button for the feature in Messages makes it easier to text back and forth while you watch together. If you'd like to try the features out as soon as possible, Apple will release a developer preview of iOS 16 today, and plans to offer a public beta of the new software to users next month — you can sign up for access right here.