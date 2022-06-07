Japan's promising trial of an undersea turbine that generates power from deep ocean currents

Mark Frauenfelder
Image: IHI

Japan's IHI Corp has spent the last ten years developing a prototype of a 330-ton subsea turbine that converts powerful deep ocean currents into electricity. Yahoo Finance says "The tests proved the prototype could generate the expected 100 kilowatts of stable power and the company now plans to scale up to a full 2-megawatt system that could be in commercial operation in the 2030s or later."