Listen: Weird Al's parody of Michael Jackson's "Black or White" that the Gloved One wouldn't let him release

The story goes that Michael Jackson dug "Weird Al" Yankovic's parodies of "Beat It" ("Eat It") and "Bad" ("Fat") but Jacko wouldn't let him release his take on "Black or White," titled "Snack All Night."

"Michael wasn't quite so into it," Yankovic wrote in Rolling Stone in 2009, "because he thought 'Black or White' was more of a message song, and he didn't feel as comfortable with a parody of that one, which I completely understood, and in a way, he did me a huge favor, because I was already getting pegged as the guy who did Michael Jackson parodies, and because he wasn't so into it, I decided to go with Nirvana, which wound up revitalizing my career. I don't know what kind of career I would have today if it hadn't been for Michael Jackson. In a very real sense, he jump-started my career. 'Eat It' basically changed me from an unknown into a guy that got recognized at Burger King."

Yankovic still occasionally performed "Snack All Night" live, and one of the highest-quality recordings available can be seen above.