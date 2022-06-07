No, you cannot save someone from falling with one arm, like in the movies

One of my favorite scenes in Batman Begins is when Bruce escapes from the League of Shadow's HQ. No matter how many times I've seen it, the scene remains as pulse-pounding and exhilarating as the first time I watched it in theaters. However, there's always one bit that takes me out of the movie. The second that Bruce deadlifts Ra's Al Ghul off the edge of a cliff with one arm, I check out of the film until Michael Caine shows up. Don't get me wrong; I'm not expecting 100% realism from the movie where a billionaire kung-fu detective dresses like a bat ninja, but even my suspension of disbelief has limits.

In the video linked above, the YouTuber Ben Echo attempts to recreate this time-honored film trope in hopes of shattering or possibly lending credence to its realism. Even though we all know it's impossible, watching Echo—who's a reasonably fit guy—attempt the trope is entertaining.