With the daily barrage of negative news coming at us 24/7, it's wonderful to find drone footage like this spectacular scene above the clouds as the sun rises in Virginia. Originally posted by Billy Bowling on Twitter, I like this version by Storyful for the added music. I actually came across these meditative clouds early this morning and returned for another fix just now. So while I'm back, I thought I'd share.

Front page thumbnail image: CHAIUDON / shutterstock.com