Bo Burnham pretending to be both Joe Rogan and one of his edgy comedian guests is more of a reenactment than parody.
Bo Burnham and Bo Burnham play the roles of Joe Rogan and his typical "irreverent" guest
Joe Rogan delights his fans by mocking Asians and making fun of Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy
As long as Joe Rogan remains profitable for his publisher Spotify he'll have a platform there to spread racism, make fun of people's medical conditions, and promote quack Covid-19 nostrums. Here he is on his podcast talking about Angela Jolie after learning she was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a facial paralysis condition: There's a rule.… READ THE REST
Trevor Noah explains why Rogan's "Planet of the Apes" slur is even worse than his use of the n-word
I watched Joe Rogan's bizarre non-apology about making racist statements on Sunday, and his explantion for why he said a Black neighorhood was like the "Planet of the Apes" made no sense. Rogan said he "wasn't being racist," he was "just being entertaining." In the video below, Trevor Noah explains that the two aren't mutually… READ THE REST
Trump says Joe Rogan should "stop apologizing" to "Radical Left maniacs and lunatics"
"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Donald Trump said in a statement last night. "How many ways can you say you're sorry. Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look… READ THE REST
