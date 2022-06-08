Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

The Foo Fighters and the family of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March, announced two tribute concerts in his memory. The shows—September 3 in London and September 27 in Los Angeles—will also feature Hawkins' friends and music inspirations. The lineup will be announced in the future. Here's the first statement from his wife Alison since the drummer's death:

My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.



As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to "knocking your socks off" during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.



Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.



In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.



Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.



With gratitude,

Alison Hawkins