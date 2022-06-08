One man's search for the least-viewed article on Wikipedia

Colin Morris, who has written a few Wikipedia articles that don't get many views, was interested in finding the least-viewed article on Wikipedia. He performed an interesting data analysis of Wikipedia articles, and learned that the least-viewed articles have two things about them: they have "little popular interest" and are unlikely to be chosen when you click Wikipedia's not-so-random "Random article" button.

Here's Morris's list of the 500 least-viewed Wikipedia articles in 2021. Here are the bottom ten. None of the articles had more than 5 views in 2021:

"The list is remarkably consistent in its subject matter," he says:

A significant majority of them are about species or other taxons of insects (plus 17 gastropods, and one fungus).

The next most common category is obscure geographical features, especially (for some reason) towns in Iran and Sri Lanka. My favourite of these is the deliciously laconic Kälberbuckel.

One other recurring genre are set index articles like C24H31FO5, Dottley, Sukmanovka, and Great polemonium. (A set index article is a page which looks and functions like a disambiguation page but isn't, because of reasons.)

Upshot: If you want to write the least popular article on Wikipedia, do one about a Sri Lankan moth.