If you've been wondering what direction goremeister Rob Zombie might take his Munsters film, wonder no more. From this teaser trailer, things look surprisingly true to the original series. And it's rated a family-friendly PG-13.

Fans of Zombie's work will recognize familiar actors in the starring roles, with Jeff Daniel Phillips playing Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (Rob's wife) portraying Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa.



The Munsters is slated for release this fall.