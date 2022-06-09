Big companies patent their ideas for all sorts of reasons. "Because we plan to actually make and sell it" is much lower on the list than most of us realize. In honor of this fact comes a funny and fascinating slideshow at Gizmodo: "The 10 Dumbest Apple Patents That Made People Lose Their Minds"
