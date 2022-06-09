Chair of the House GOP Conference Elise Stefanik endorses Hitler-praising candidate

It's been interesting to see career politician Elise Stefanik morph from a plain old Republican into a rabid MAGA sycophant in a few short years. Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, has lately been giving a full-throated endorsement of Carl Paladino, a Republican House candidate from New York.

Why does she think Paladino would make for a good GOP rep? Is it because Paladino said last year that Hitler is "the kind of leader we need." Or maybe it's because he thinks former first lady Michelle Obama, should be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe."

Whatever the reason Paladino turns Stefanik's crank, it's the same reason her voters love her.

From Media Matters: