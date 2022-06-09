Chair of the House GOP Conference Elise Stefanik endorses Hitler-praising candidate

It's been interesting to see career politician Elise Stefanik morph from a plain old Republican into a rabid MAGA sycophant in a few short years. Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, has lately been giving a full-throated endorsement of Carl Paladino, a Republican House candidate from New York.
Why does she think Paladino would make for a good GOP rep? Is it because Paladino said last year that Hitler is "the kind of leader we need." Or maybe it's because he thinks former first lady Michelle Obama, should be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe."
Whatever the reason Paladino turns Stefanik's crank, it's the same reason her voters love her.
From Media Matters:
PETER HUNT (HOST): We've been talking a lot about politics here today, this morning, Carl. And I know that that's obviously near and dear to your heart. And you've taken, you've taken real action. And a lot — like you were saying earlier, many people don't voice their opinion or just become, see it as utter futility. How do you rouse the population? How do you get people thinking about the possibility of change here in New York state and what that might mean for our, for everyone here?
CARL PALADINO: I was thinking the other day about somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds. And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him. That's, I guess, I guess that's the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it, so that it's not a strange new world to him. I look around at the politicians that we've elected locally and I, I just can't [unintelligible] on a federal level, I can't get comfortable with the RINO-ism. And on a state level, we — our Republicans are sound asleep. They're not an anti-government group. They don't get up with new press releases to comment on this issue, comment on that issue. I mean, there should be a debate going on in the newspaper every day.