Check My Ads makes it easy to defund Fox News online

Adtech watchdog Check My Ads, which launched a successful campaign to convince major advertisers to stop running commercials on the insurrectionist propaganda machine Fox News, is now setting its sights on FoxNews.com.

As Check My Ads explains in this video, advertisers aren't aware that their ads are running on FoxNews.com, and if enough people tell them, most of them will tell the ad exchange companies to stop running their ads there.

Check My Ads has made it simple to raise awareness with pre-written templates and email addresses of ad exchange executives.

From Check My Ads: