Check out this Ancient Greek yearbook

I've spent the last 15 years actively trying to forget high school, and it's actually been going pretty well. Whenever I flashback to the era, I see a haze of faces and events that thankfully become hazier and more unrecognizable every year. Consequently, I never take the time to look back at my yearbooks. In fact, I anticipated that this would be disposition as an adult and declined to purchase a single yearbook during my tenure in high school. So if civilization collapses, future archeologists won't be able to excavate my yearbooks as a point of research like the subjects of this article.

A recently translated stone tablet from the National Museums of Scotland is being recognized as a primitive version of a yearbook. The tablet includes the signatures of several Greek teens that recently left military training. The "yearbook" is helping historians gain a deeper context of the changes Greece underwent after being conquered by Rome.