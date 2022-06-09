David Cronenberg on his latest film, Crimes of the Future, and the beauty of body horror

In this recent interview, Tom Power of Q on CBC talks to auteur filmmaker and body horror OG, David Cronenberg. Among many other fascinating subjects (the future of eating plastic, a world that no longer feels pain, artists risking everything for their work) they talk about David's latest film, Crimes of the Future.

I have never watched an interview with Cronenberg and not marveled at his intelligence, his insights as an artists, and his authentic humanity. This nearly 40-minute discussion is no exception.

Here's an age-restricted trailer to the new film.

And a thoughtful review: