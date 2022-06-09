NASA commissioning study on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (aka UFOs)

NASA announced that the agency is commissioning a new independent study of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, also known as UFOs. In their statement, NASA states that "there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin."

Led by David Spergel, former chair of the Princeton University astrophysics department and president of the Simons Foundation, the study is slated to start in the fall and last around nine months. The agency promises that the final report will be shared publicly.

From NASA: