Supreme Court rules that Constitution does not apply to 60% of U.S. population, OKs warrantless assault and home invasion by armed agents

Federal agents are now allowed to physically assault you with impunity if you live within 100 miles of a coast or border in the United States, thanks to yesterday's Supreme Court ruling.

From Government Executive:

In Egbert v. Boule, the conservative majority on the court ruled an individual business owner did not have cause to bring an action seeking damages against a federal agent accused of physically assaulting him. The ruling set a broad precedent that legal experts said would make it virtually impossible to sue federal officials. The case involved Richard Boule, who owns the Smuggler's Inn, a bed and breakfast near the U.S.-Canada border in Washington. Boule worked as an informant for Customs and Border Protection, occasionally facilitating transportation and lodging for undocumented immigrants and subsequently reporting them to federal officers. In 2014, a scuffle took place between Boule and a Border Patrol agent, Erik Egbert. Boule had informed Egbert of a potential undocumented immigrant arriving at his inn, but Boule resisted when Egbert came to investigate and the agent allegedly pushed the inn owner to the ground. Egbert allegedly then reported Boule to the Washington Department of Licensing for his "SMUGLER" license plate and to the Internal Revenue Service, which prompted an audit. Boule eventually sued Egbert for a Fourth Amendment excessive use of force violation and a First Amendment unlawful retaliation violation.

The 6 conservative justices ruled in favor of the federal agent who violated the inn owner's 4th amendment, while the 3 non-conservative justices ruled against the agent.

It makes you wonder. Why are conservative justices protective of their fantasy interpretation of the 2nd amendment which says that well-regulated militia's right to bear arms shall not be abridged, but happy to ignore the 4th amendment, which says the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated?