Watch: Annoyed orangutan at zoo grabs gentleman who jumped the guardrail, all for the 'gram

On Monday in Riau, Indonesia, Hasanal Arifin jumped a guardrail at the Kasang Kulim Zoo so he could get closer to an orangutan for a video that he intended to post to social media, according to TribunJualBeli news. Unsurprisingly, the orangutan doesn't suffer fools. (Nor should it, given that the cage it's in doesn't look like a particularly pleasant home.) The orangutan grabbed Arifin and refused to let go.

He has since apologized to the zoo, as have his parents, in a video posted by the Zoo to their own Instagram account. Meanwhile, it appears that Arifin's Instagram account has been deleted.