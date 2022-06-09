Watch: When a man stops to rescue a kitten, a pack of other kitties run over who also want a home

A man in Louisiana stops on the side of the road to rescue a stranded kitten. But as soon as he picks it up, a pack of at least 10 kittens come out of their hiding places and surround him, all mewing to be rescued as well. "Oh no!" he says. "We've got a kitten problem."

"I can't take you all," he says (famous last words). But their mews prove to be irresistible.

According to the YouTube page, he loaded the whole mob of kittens into his car and took them home, where they will stay until he can find each one a new family. "Hot-diggity dog!" he said, not seeming to mind one bit.

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Tami Freed / shutterstock.com