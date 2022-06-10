Dall-E Mini makes generating weird machine-brain images easier than ever

Dall-E Mini, by Boris Dayma and others, is a fast, accessible online version of the popular but invitation-only image generator Dall-E. Though the images it creates are not as refined or convincing, they're just as unsettling and insightful. If anything, it strikes upon a low-fi GAN aesthetic—think "postmodern Francis Bacon", though that underestimates its versatility—which art school students will soon be eagerly elaborating upon in their gallery cards.

Above, Ronald McDonald crime scene photos. Below, a woodcut of Falkor the Luckdragon attacking Trump supporters at the Jan 6 insurrection.