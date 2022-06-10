Intense new footage of Jan 6 released during hearings with warning: "This isn't easy to watch"

"This was no tourist visit to the Capitol," Rep. Bennie Johnson (D–MNS) said as he introduced the Jan. 6 hearings last night with footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. And he warned that the video is intense. "The select committee obtained it as part of our investigation. This isn't easy to watch. I want to warn everyone that this video includes violence and strong language," he said. "Without objection, I include in the record the video presentation of the violence of January 6th."