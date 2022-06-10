Prepare to be blinded by some serious flower power! In this clip from 1968, Liberace and the gang are feelin' groovy, and performing it. I checked, born in 1919, he was in his late forties when this was filmed.
Liberace and young folks performing "Feelin' Groovy" (1968)
