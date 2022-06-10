New EPA report shows a recent decline in clean air quality

The latest edition of the US Environmental Protection Agency's annual interactive air report was released on June 1, 2022, tracking trends in air quality and emissions data as well as overall environmental impacts of air pollution. As Christopher Ingraham of The Why Axis summarized the findings:

To be clear — and the EPA does make this abundantly clear in its press release — clean air quality is still largely trending downwards, as it has done for decades:

EPA examines long-term trends to track the nation's progress toward clean air. The report released today shows that, between 1970 and 2021, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 78 percent, while the U.S. economy remained strong – growing 292 percent over the same time. In addition, national average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased considerably across our nation between 1990 and 2021: • Carbon Monoxide (CO) 8-Hour,79%

• Lead (Pb) 3-Month Average,85% (from 2010)

• Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) Annual,61%

• Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) 1-Hour,54%

• Ozone (O3) 8-Hour,21%

• Particulate Matter 10 microns (PM10) 24-Hour,32%

• Particulate Matter 2.5 microns (PM2.5) Annual,37% (from 2000)

• Particulate Matter 2.5 microns (PM2.5) 24-Hour,33% (from 2000)

• Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) 1-Hour,91%

So I guess the good news here is that the air quality hasn't declined specifically because of pollutants and carbon emissions … but rather, because of climate change, which is largely impacted by pollutants and carbon emissions.

