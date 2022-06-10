Seth Green pays ransom of $300k for return of his Bored Ape

After having been scammed online, Seth Green bought his Bored Ape back for $300k. Green may now continue with the television series he has planned around the NFT. While they were separated Green had lost the rights to the IP for his Ape, which is set to star in this show.

People say NFTs are valueless!

Decrypt:

Actor Seth Green has been reunited with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT he lost in a phishing attack last month, according to a BuzzFeed News report. Green reportedly paid 165 Ether (more than $295,000 at current prices) for the NFT, after it was sold on to a collector.

In total, four of Green's NFTs worth more than $300,000 were stolen last month, including Bored Ape NFT #8398, which not only cost him some $200,000 to purchase, but was also meant to be the star of Green's upcoming TV show "White Horse Tavern."