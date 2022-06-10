Supermarket shopper "sick" after she cut into chicken and found green meat

A woman cut into her green (as in free range) chicken bought at a Brisbane, Australia supermarket on Tuesday, only to find the meat was literally green on the inside.

"Picked up our fresh Lilydale Free Range Chicken from Coles to make some soup for dinner tonight, as I went to shred it for the soup I noticed it was GREEN," she posted on Facebook, according to Yahoo! News, along with an appetizing photo (see below). "Literally feel so sick."

"I wanted to vomit and I felt bad and shocked," she later told Yahoo!.

Coles tried to shrug it off, saying "It isn't harmful," and "We're really happy the customer received a refund." But the real kicker was their claim, "This isn't a Coles product, we have strict quality standards that our poultry partners work to [and] we will let our supplier know about this." Oh sure, just like they've been doing for the last four years.

From Australian blog Mamamia in 2018:

When NSW woman, Kylie Mason, began carving up the Coles chicken she'd roasted for dinner on Tuesday night, she spotted something that made her stomach turn. A large patch of the flesh inside was green. Vividly, unmistakably green. "I was in shock," the Lithgow woman told Mamamia. "I'm very [wary about] chicken to start with. If there's a tinge of pink I will not eat it, if there's the slightest smell I will not cook or eat it."

Apparently it's true that the green tint isn't "harmful," at least not physically. But the fact that it's caused by a "green muscle disease" that "relates specifically to the degeneration or necrosis of the deep pectoral muscle" is good enough reason to swear off chicken, and meat for that matter — as the Coles shopper says she did.