The Brady Bunch sing "American Pie"

I unironically like the Brady Bunch's version of "American Pie." It's from Meet the Brady Bunch (1972), the pop group's second studio release.

Other songs on the album include:

We'll Always Be Friends

Day After Day

Baby I'm-A Want You

Believe In You

Time To Change

Me And You And A Dog Named Boo

I Just Want To Be Your Friend

Love My Life Away

Come Run With Me

Ain't In Crazy

We Can Make The World A Whole Lot Brighter

Also recommended: The Kids from the Brady Bunch, which is the group's third studio album, also from 1972. It features cover versions of The Beatles' "Love Me Do," and Chicago's "Saturday in the Park"

Happy Friday!

[via r/ObscureMedia]