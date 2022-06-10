Watch as Great Pyrenees tells a bear where to go and stuff itself

I still try not to think about my Great Pyrenees, Nemo, too often. He passed away around 2 years ago. This video reminds me of what life was like living in the woods with a giant dog as your best pal. He was truly a gentle giant, who put on a good show. Nemo had a couple of "tell the local coyote pack to leave our property moments" and one where he cornered a deer on top of an elevated deck, the sound of panicked deer hooves on a composite deck is not to be forgotten. Thank the maker there were no bear in our neighborhood to mess with!

Skunks are tough enough.